Haleiwa’s Dan Ige is set to step back into the octagon at UFC 289 on Saturday, looking to restart a winning streak that would propel him up the featherweight rankings.

Ige is coming off a knockout win over Damon Jackson in January and is now set to face veteran Nate Landwehr. “Nate the Train” is riding a three fight win streak entering Saturday’s bout.

Ige vs Landwehr is set to be the second fight of the main card of UFC 289 which starts at 4pm Hawai’i time. It is a ESPN+ pay-per-view event headlined by Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana.