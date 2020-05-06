Hawaii’s Dan Ige out to prove that he belongs to be in title picture as the UFC makes a return from COVID-19 cancellations

Ready or not, a major American pro sporting event is making a return this weekend as the UFC will hold the first of three events in the same Florida venue over a seven-day-stretch. Where among the athletes taking part in next weekend’s fight-card is Hawaii’s own Dan Ige.

Riding a five-fight winning streak the Kahuku graduate continues his motivated march into the featherweight championship picture returning to the Octagon on May 16th as part of UFC on ESPN 10 to face Brazil’s Edson Barboza as the UFC will end a near two-month hiatus to health concerns over the coronavirus-crisis.

According to Ige, the organization has made it very clear that the only health risk he faces, comes from the fight itself.

“As soon as we arrive I get tested, COVID-19 tested. My corners get tested, everyone that is there that is working the event is getting tested. So I know on that sense that I’ll be safe. I feel that the UFC is doing all the correct necessary steps in order to make this a safe event,” Ige told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The full-time fighter and sports agent residing in Las Vegas, has stayed in shape by training responsibly throughout his city’s lockdown, knowing that at any point the cage door could be opened, allowing him to not only proceed with his plans, but provide.

“It’s just a big help right now. Especially in these uncertain times. We don’t know, I wouldn’t know when I’d be able to come back and fight and be able to provide for my family,” said Ige.

The matchup against Barboza is without a doubt the most high profile of Ige’s career, facing a long-time lightweight contender that has landed eight fight-night bonuses, making the man known as “50-K” motivated to cash-in on the opportunity.

“He’s a guy that’s been top-10, top-5 in the world for the last ten years, so to go in there and actually get to fight a guy like that, I’m super excited because, it’s like that quote, when your idols become your rivals. This is a guy that I need to beat to really establish myself. I know I’ve gone out there and I’ve proven myself but I have to do it again. I have to keep proving myself and keep proving myself to show that I belong. I belong in there with the champion.”

As part of the UFC’s safety measures, the event is closed to the public as the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville will be fan free. Thanks to a victorious experience in Dana White’s Contender Series three years ago though, Ige won’t be in for a surprise and embraces the inevitable echoes.

“It was different. The noises are different, the sound is different. You can hear your opponent breathing. You can hear every kick, every punch, every slam, and you don’t hear the crowd and everyone cheering and yelling so you kind of have to find that inner-motivation to really push yourself. So, I am excited and this is nothing new to me. Once I’m actually in the cage it doesn’t matter OT it’s one person is in the arena or a million people are in the arena. I have a job to do and that’s to go out there and put a pace on this guy and look for a finish like I always do,” said Ige.

The preliminary bouts will begin on May 16th at 12:00pm HST on ESPN+ with the main card scheduled to start at 3:00pm HST.

At this time Ige is listed as the third bout on the fight fight main card.