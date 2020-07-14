Hawaii’s Dan Ige makes weight ahead of Wednesday’s UFC Main Event debut against Calvin Kattar in Abu Dhabi

The fighters are on weight and now we wait.

Haleiwa’s Dan Ige (14-2) checked-in at 145-pounds Tuesday morning ahead of Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 13 card in Abu Dhabi againsr Calvin Kattar (21-4) who weighed-in at 146-pounds.

The headliner serves as the first main event in the career of the Kahuku graduate who is currently ranked 10th in the UFC featherweight division, riding a six fight winning streak.

Kattar, from Boston is 21-4 in his career, currently ranked sixth in the division following an impressive knockout of former top contender Jeremy Stephens back in May.

The main card is set to begin at 4:00pm HST, televised on ESPN and ESPN+.

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 4 p.m. HST)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)

Ryan Benoit (126) vs. Tim Elliott (125)

Jimmie Rivera (145) vs. Cody Stamann (145)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (174*) vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 1 p.m. HST)

John Phillips (186) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (145)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)

Chris Fishgold (149*) vs. Jared Gordon (145)

Diana Belbita (125) vs. Liana Jojua (126)

Aaron Phillips (135) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Kenneth Bergh (OUT) vs. Jorge Gonzalez (205)

* Fighter missed weight and will forfeit a percentage of their fight purse to their opponent.