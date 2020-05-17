Hawaii’s Dan Ige extends win streak to six at UFC Fight Night

Kahuku High School graduate Dan Ige was victorious at UFC Fight Night on Saturday evening in Jacksonville, Fla. with a split decision victory over Edson Barboza in a featherweight bout.

Ige now has an MMA record of 14-2 with six straight victories, while Barboza drops to 20-9. It was the third straight loss for the fighter from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Saturday’s fight between Ige and Barboza was a three-round battle that went the distance, as both exchanged blows from beginning to end in the octagon. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in favor of Ige.

The fight between Ige and Barboza was the third-to-last fight on a card that featured 11 bouts. Fights between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill, as well as Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, will close out the ongoing card as the co-main events.