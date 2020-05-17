Hawaii’s Dan Ige extends win streak to six at UFC Fight Night

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Fill out my online form.

Kahuku High School graduate Dan Ige was victorious at UFC Fight Night on Saturday evening in Jacksonville, Fla. with a split decision victory over Edson Barboza in a featherweight bout.

Ige now has an MMA record of 14-2 with six straight victories, while Barboza drops to 20-9. It was the third straight loss for the fighter from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Saturday’s fight between Ige and Barboza was a three-round battle that went the distance, as both exchanged blows from beginning to end in the octagon. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in favor of Ige.

The fight between Ige and Barboza was the third-to-last fight on a card that featured 11 bouts. Fights between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill, as well as Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, will close out the ongoing card as the co-main events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 67°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 85° 67°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 82° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

Trending Stories