Hawaii’s Dan Ige drops unanimous decision to Chan Sung Jung at UFC on ESPN 25

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 18: In this UFC handout, (L-R) Opponents ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung of South Korea and Dan Ige face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Haleiwa native and Kahuku alumnus Dan Ige lost a featherweight bout against Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie,” during the main event of UFC on ESPN 25 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, 49-46 in favor of Chan Sung Jung.

Ige drops to 15-4 in his UFC career, while Chan Sung Jung improves to 17-6.

Saturday was the second UFC main event of Ige’s career. The first was a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar on July 16, 2020.