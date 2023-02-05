In her first year with the Philadelphia Eagles as a cheerleader, Oahu native Corinne Chun was part of a franchise that won the Super Bowl in 2018. In her final year, the Eagles are back in the big game.

Chun was part of the cheerleading team at Kamehameha, where the Warriors won three straight HHSAA titles from 2004 to 2006.

She attended Oregon State and was on the cheer team for a semester after choosing to focus on her academics. In 2012, she moved back to Oahu, where she was a special education teacher for five years at Leihoku Elementary School in Waianae, where she also helped coach elementary cheerleaders and was on the coaching staff at Kamehameha.

When the Pro Bowl came to Hawaii and Chun was able to see NFL cheerleaders, she was inspired to take a leap of faith and try out for a team. She was selected to cheer for the Eagles in 2017.

In her sixth and final year with the team, she is the team captain. But she won’t be at the Super Bowl next Sunday, as she has been selected to join a group of NFL cheerleaders that will participate in a Super Bowl celebration event for American troops in Japan.

After the season, Chun will return to the field of education, where she is working on her master’s degree. Chun is already a registered behavioral technician working with students who have autism, and she’s now working on getting Board Certified Behavior Analyst certification.

“I mean, unforgettable,” Chun told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello of her experience with the Eagles. “If you want to sum it up in one word, I never thought being an NFL cheerleader would really encompass everything that it has. I’ve just been blessed with the opportunity to come in as a rookie. Our Super Bowl season, when we won our first Lombardi Trophy for the city of Philadelphia and now going out my final year as a captain and being able to head back to another Super Bowl has really been an incredible experience.

“I really hope to inspire, along with the rest of friends that I have that are in the NFL currently, to just inspire the youth, that if this is something that they are really passionate about and want to do that, it’s definitely possible. It’s definitely a path you can take and hopefully myself and others are an example that your dreams can come true.”