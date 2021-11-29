Hawaii’s Cordeiro & Shipley selected as Mountain West Conference Players of the Week

University of Hawai’i quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and placekicker/punter Matthew Shipley were named the Mountain West Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, after leading the Rainbow Warriors to a 38-14 road win at Wyoming.



Cordeiro, a junior from Honolulu, O’ahu, accounted for 409 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the victory as UH reclaimed possession of the Paniolo Trophy. The Saint Louis School alum threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 14 times for a team-high 86 yards and another score. In the game, Cordeiro became the first player in UH history to surpass both 6,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a career.



Shipley, a sophomore from Liberty Hill, Texas, punted three times for a 49.3 average and scored eight points on a 25-yard field goal and five PAT conversions. He booted a career-long 54-yard punt in the second quarter which was pinned inside the 10 and set up his lone field goal on UH’s ensuing possession. Shipley also pinned another punt at the three-yard line.



The awards are the sixth and seventh of the season, which are the most in a single season since UH joined the Mountain West in 2012. In addition, Cordeiro received his second career player of the week while the award is Shipley’s first.



The duo helped the Rainbow Warriors snap a six-game losing streak in Laramie with their first win at War Memorial Stadium since 1991. UH also snapped a five-game losing streak in Mountain West road games.

