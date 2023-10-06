On Saturday, at least three college quarterbacks from Hawaii will lead their teams in games crucial to their respective seasons.

Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma will take on No. 3 Texas in the iconic Red River Rivalry game. Both teams enter at 5-0, marking just the third time in the rivalry’s history that both teams are undefeated heading into the matchup.

Gabriel, who broke the state’s all-time passing record at Mililani, has dazzled so far in 2023 with 1,593 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 75.2% of his passes. He faces his toughest test yet against Texas in a game that has serious College Football Playoff implications. Although he’s currently in his second season with the Sooners, a concussion kept him out of the 2022 edition of the game, a 49-0 victory for the Longhorns.

Kickoff between Texas and Oklahoma is set for 6 a.m. HST on ABC.

Also kicking off at 6 a.m. HST is another battle between unbeatens in Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Terrapins are quarterbacked by former Kapolei standout Taulia Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 1,464 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions at a 65.7% clip.

Maryland is currently unranked, but a road victory over Ohio State (4-0) would certainly change that. The contest between the Terrapins and Buckeyes will be televised live on KHON2.

Additionally, former Saint Louis star and Hawaii starter Chevan Cordeiro will look to lead San Jose State to victory over Boise State on the road. The Spartans are currently 1-4, but a road win over the preseason Mountain West favorite could get the 2020 conference champions back on track. Kickoff between San Jose State and Boise State is set for 2 p.m. HST on CBS Sports Network.

Lastly, Saint Louis alumnus and Arizona starter Jayden de Laura remains a game-time decision against USC due to an ankle injury. Kickoff between the Wildcats and Trojans is set for 4:30 p.m. HST on ESPN. De Laura sat out of last week’s game, a 31-24 UA loss to Washington.