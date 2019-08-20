Hawaii’s Cole McDonald selected to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

University of Hawai’i junior Cole McDonald was picked to the watch list of the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.

This marks the third national award which McDonald is mentioned on the watch list along with the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award. McDonald is one of 49 quarterbacks named to the Golden Arm Award watch list, which includes fellow Mountain West signal-callers Jordan Love of Utah State and Armani Rogers of UNLV.

Former UH quarterbacks Timmy Chang and Colt Brennan were finalists for the award in 2004 and 2007, respectively.

McDonald, a senior from La Mirada, Calif., was among the nation’s Top 10 in six categories including sixth in passing touchdowns (36) and eighth in passing yards per game (298.1) and total offense (325.7). The honorable mention all-Mountain West selection led the Rainbow Warriors to an eight-win season and appearance in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl.