Hawaii’s Cole McDonald, Netane Muti among leaders at NFL Combine

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is now in the books, as all five athletes from Hawaii participating made an impression, despite one in Tua Tagovailoa not being physically involved in any of the drills.

Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald made the most out of his combine invite by opening eyes on Thursday. With an official 40-yard dash time of 4.58 seconds, he was the fastest of the quarterbacks that took the field on Indianapolis. His vertical jump of 36 inches was also tops among the QBs.

McDonald also held his own in the three-cone drill, broad jump and 20-yard shuttle.

Big congrats to @ColeHunter520 for a huge showing at the #NFLCombine. 💯💪



🚨Ranking among QBs🚨

No. 1️⃣ in 40-yard dash & Vertical jump

No. 3️⃣ in 3-cone drill

No. 4️⃣ in Broad jump

No. 🔟 in 20-yard shuttle#HawaiiFB 🌈🏈 #BowsinthePros pic.twitter.com/v0GVCwgBhO — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 28, 2020

Another member of the 2016 Hawaii football signing class that turned heads was offensive lineman Netane Muti. The former Leilehua and Fresno State interior lineman, who didn’t end up at UH because of admission complications, put up a combine-high 44 bench press repetitions of 225 pounds.

Muti’s impressive mark was the fourth-highest amount of reps in combine history and seven shy of the all-time record set by Justin Ernest in 1999.

Also making memorable appearances in the combine were a pair of Kahuku graduates in defensive end Bradlee Anae and safety Alohi Gilman.

Anae’s 4.93 40 time placed him at 21 among defensive lineman, while his 25 bench press reps placed him in eighth.

Anae kept the all-around effort going with a 31-inch vertical jump, good for 10th among defensive lineman. The former Utah All-American’s 115-inch broad jump was eighth-best among his position group, while his three-cone drill of 7.44 seconds placed him in the top 10. His 20-yard shuttle of 4.43 seconds was good for sixth among D-lineman. Anae told KHON2 prior to the combine that he was hoping to boost his draft stock. Invites to the NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be handed out in a few weeks.

Lastly, Alohi Gilman posted impressive numbers as well, especially in the agility drills. Even though he was unable to play in the Senior Bowl due to injury, his 3-cone drill of 6.81 seconds put him in a tie for second among all defensive backs, while his 20-yard shuttle of 4.08 seconds put him third among all defensive backs.

He also ran the 40-yard dash at 4.60 seconds while his 17 bench press reps of 225 pounds came after checking in at 201 pounds.

Gilman also went viral for a kind gesture afterwards.

A true Notre Dame man.



After the #NFLCombine concluded, @alohigilman stayed on the field to pick up garbage and clean up.#GoIrishpic.twitter.com/9K6hH9pW9o — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 2, 2020

Lastly, former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was present for interviews but was not present. Although he was not able to further show what he can do as a quarterback, fans can expect another showing from him soon.