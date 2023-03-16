Hawaii’s wrestling legend Clarissa Chun has been selected to the National High School Hall of Fame.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) made the announcement for the Class of 2023 on Thursday.

The 1999 Roosevelt High School alumnus became the first high school wrestler in the country to win an official state high school girls wrestling title when she won the 98-pound weight class in 1998 as a junior. Chun then went on to win a second state title in 1999.

Following her prep trail blazing, Chun continued to pave the way for women’s wrestling as she would end up winning a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics to go with her close to 100 accolades and titles spanning World and Pan-American championships along the way.

Currently, Chun is the head coach at the University of Iowa, the first NCAA Division I program from a Power Five conference to sponsor women’s wrestling.

Just two years ago, Chun became one of four women to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with Distinguished Member status for the Modern Era. Only 204 individuals have been bestowed with Distinguished Member status since the Hall of Fame began over 40 years ago in 1976.

Chun was a five-sport athlete during her interscholastic athletic career, qualifying for HHSAA state tournaments in wrestling, swimming and bowling. She was a league champion in judo and also participated in girls water polo.

Chun will be inducted at the 40th induction ceremony of the National High School Hall of Fame this summer in Seattle.

Chun is only the third person from Hawaii to be inducted.

The other Hawaii inductees to the National High School Hall of Fame include three-sport standout athlete Charlie Wedemeyer (Punahou ‘65) and the winningest swimming coach in state history in Jeff Meister (Punahou, 1988-present).