Mililani’s Christian Lee has officially earned the prestigious ‘champ-champ’ status, earning that billing by winning the ONE Championship welterweight belt over Kiamrian Abbasov on Friday evening on ONE on Prime Video 4.

Lee, who already holds the ONE lightweight (170) belt, took home the 185 belt on Friday with a thrilling victory.

Despite taking some punishment in the first round, Lee rallied to finish Abbasov with a TKO with 38 seconds remaining in the penultimate fourth round.

Strapped with two belts, the 24-year-old Lee‘s professional record improves to 17-4.

Abbasov’s career record drops to 23-6.