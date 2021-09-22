Hawaii’s Christian Lee defends ONE Championship title this Friday, younger sister Victoria also on the card in Singapore

Hawaii’s Christian Lee returns to action this Friday when he defends his ONE Championship lightweight title against Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE’s Revolution in Singapore.

The Mililani native will be looking to extend his current winning streak to seven matches while continuing to make a dominant statement within the division. His opponent on Friday is the only fighter ranked in the light weight division’s top-five that Lee has not defeated. Although both keeping the strap and continuing to clear out the division are motivations, the end goal of what he is trying to accomplish remains limitless.

“For me there is no ceiling. I feel that in any professional sport, when you put a limit, when you put a ceiling on what you want to accomplish in a sport, once you reach that, there’s no more motivation. There’s nothing more to push you. So for me, winning the world title was just the beginning. I’m still just as hungry as I was before I won the belt and I’m just going to continue knocking off the contenders and defending my belt.”

Both fighters will enter the bout 15-3 in their career, with the South Korea fighter having won four consecutive bouts including his most recent win coming against former UFC welterweight champion Eddie Alvarez by unanimous decision this past April.

“I always want to fight the best version of my opponent. I don’t want to leave any stone unturned. When I go in there, I truly believe that I’m the best fighter in the world and so I want to fight the second best fighter in the world and I want to prove that I’m still number one.”

The title bout will be the main event of the card which will begin at 2:30am HST on Friday. The first fight on the main card will feature Christian’s little sister, 17 year old phenom Victoria Lee facing Brazil’s Victoria Souza (5-0). Victoria, a 2020 Hawaii State Wrestling Champion at Mililani is 2-0 in her young career.

The ONE Championship Revolution card is available in the United States via the Bleacher Report YouTube Channel.