Hawaii’s Christian Lee defends lightweight crown Wednesday in ONE on TNT II Main Event in Singapore

Hawaii’s Christian Lee returns to the ONE Championship stage on Wednesday as the Mililani native will defend his lightweight championship against Russia’s Timofey Nastyukhin (14-4) at ONE on TNT II.

“This fight is everything to me. It’s my second title defense but I treat every fight like it’s the biggest fight of my life,” Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “When Eddie Alvarez first got signed to ONE, he’s coming in as the former UFC champ. So of course that’s the fight I wanted to make but here we have this Russian who just knocked him out in the first round, so now he’s the guy to beat. The world’s got notice of him after his big knockout win and so he’s the next contender and I’m looking forward to taking him out.”

Lee, who will enter the bout at 14-3 in his career, is currently riding a five fight winning streak with four of those wins coming via stoppage. The 22-year-old soon-to-be-father says although he has respect for his opponent and the power that he possesses as evident by Nastyukhin’s win over Alvarez, Lee is guided by extreme confidence in his training along side the likes of his father Ken, sisters Angela, and Victoria, and brother in law Bruno Pucci.

“I feel like I have the best team in the world. Many fighters have to make so many sacrifices to move away and find a team that pushes them to their limits. I don’t have to do that. I can do it right here in Hawaii with my family and my teammates. They push me and all the hard work that we all put in is for each other. They give me the confidence that not only will I win this fight, but I can prove that they have made me the best in the world.”

Lee will defend his ONE Championship lightweight title against Nastyukhin on Wednesday at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The card will air live around the United States live at 4:00pm HST on TNT, however, the main card will be aired on delay in the islands at 7:00pm HST.