Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro wins first Mountain West Conference Player of the Week Award

University of Hawai’i redshirt freshman quarterback Chevan Cordeiro earned the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week award after accounting for five touchdowns in the Rainbow Warriors’ 42-40 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.

In just his second career start and first of the season, Cordeiro posted career-highs in passing yards (309) and rushing yards (55) as the Warriors claimed the inaugural Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy. The Honolulu, O’ahu native completed 23-of-31 with three touchdowns including two to wide receiver JoJo Ward, a 5-yarder in the first quarter and 71-yarder in the second quarter. The 71-yarder was UH’s longest play from scrimmage this year.

Cordeiro also carried the ball 11 times and his 2-yard touchdown run with 4:23 left put the Warriors ahead 42-33. He also scored on a 3-yard run to open the second half scoring. The redshirt freshman directed an offense that generated 509 yards of total offense, including 200 on the ground.

Cordeiro is the fourth UH player to earn the league’s offensive player of the week award this season joining receivers Cedric Byrd (Sept. 2), Ward (Sept. 9) and quarterback Cole McDonald (Sept. 30).