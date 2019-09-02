Hawaii’s Cedric Byrd named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week

University of Hawai’i senior slot receiver Cedric Byrd II was selected as the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in UH’s Week 0 win over Arizona.

Byrd posted career-highs of 14 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns, the latter of which tied a single-game school record. In addition, the 14 catches were the most by a UH player since Kealoha Pilares’ school-record 18 versus Louisiana Tech in 2010.

Byrd’s 224 receiving yards ranks seventh all-time on the school’s single-game list and were the most since John Ursua’s 272 yards in the 2017 season-opener at UMass. Three of his TD catches against the Wildcats went for 25 yards or more, including two in the second quarter as UH built a 28-21 halftime lead.

His fourth score, a 30-yarder from Chevan Cordeiro with 5:02 remaining in the 4th quarter, proved to be the game-winner. Byrd, who also had one carry for three yards, was targeted 19 times in the game.

Last season, quarterback Cole McDonald became UH’s first MW offensive weekly award winner following his 6-TD performance in a Week 1 win over Navy.

The Rainbow Warriors will next host Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 7, their second Pac-12 opponent to start the season. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.