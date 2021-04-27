Hawaii’s Carissa Moore takes points leading yellow jersey into Western Australia for WSL’s Margaret River Pro

|The world’s best surfers are now across the country in Western Australia for the final two stops of the Australian leg of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro pres. by Corona and the Rip Curl Rottnest Island Search pres. by Corona.
The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro pres. by Corona will hold a competition window from May 2 through May 12. As the fourth stop on the WSL CT and third stop on the Australian leg, Margaret River will be a familiar venue for competitors and surf fans alike. Competitors will be tested in diverse conditions as both Main Break and The Box are possible options to run during the event window.
|Hardy, Willcox, and Cox Earn Wildcard Entry to Margaret River Pro
Yesterday, Surfing Western Australia ran the annual local trials event at Margaret River Main Break. This year’s event wildcards were allocated via the WA Trials, meaning the men’s and women’s winners, along with the men’s runner-up, will be awarded wildcard spots into the event.
Winning the women’s event was 14-year-old local prodigy Willow Hardy, who will now add this CT event appearance to her already impressive resume of WA under-18 State Champion and Rip Curl Grom Search National Champion. It was a changing of the guard in the women’s trials as the new wave of WA youngsters took charge with Hardy coming out on top ahead of taking on reigning four-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) and Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) in Round 1, Heat 3.
The men’s side saw a familiar result with Margaret River CT hopeful Jacob Willcox cementing himself another wildcard spot at the elite level with a victory over fellow Margaret River up-and-comer Cyrus Cox. The goofy-foot duo battled it out for the top spot, but both first and second were awarded spots into the men’s event. It will be Cox’s first CT appearance and the first time at the elite level that there will be five West Australian representatives in a WSL Championship Tour event.
The local lads will have their work cut out for them with Cyrus taking on Brazilian World Champions Gabriel Medina (BRA) and Adriano de Souza (BRA) while Willcox will look to upset fellow Margaret River local Jack Robinson (AUS) and Reigning World Champion Italo Ferreira (BRA).
|Follow the Road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals
The season-ending, World Champion-crowning Rip Curl WSL Finals continues to build momentum as the 2021 WSL CT is halfway through the Australian leg.
The inaugural Rip Curl WSL Finals will take place in San Clemente, Calif. at Lower Trestles. At the conclusion of the regular CT season, the top five men and top five women on the CT rankings will compete in the one-day, winner-take-all World Title event.
All eyes are on the Top 5 heading into the final two events of the Australian leg. The top-ranking surfers before the Rip Curl WSL Finals will have a major advantage over the Top 5 as they will be seeded into the Final Heat of the day for a best-of-three battle. Medina’s and Moore’s current leads will be critical to their campaigns on the road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals.
|WSL Women’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Top 5:
1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 23,885 pts
2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 18,695 pts
3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 16,495 pts
4 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 15,220 pts
5 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14,235 pts
WSL Men’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Top 5:
1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 25,600 pts
2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 19,405 pts
3 – John John Florence (HAW) 14,650 pts
4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12,810 pts
4 – Conner Coffin (USA) 12,810 pts
|Watch LIVE
The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro pres. by Coron will open May 2 through May 12. The event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.
For fans wishing to attend the event in person, event entry will be first-come, first-serve starting at 7:00 a.m. AWST on each ‘on’ day of competition. The venue capacity will be limited to a maximum of 2,500 people at one time, adhering closely to WA state government guidelines. There will be opportunities to enter throughout the day as spots will open when guests leave.
|The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro pres. by Corona is proudly supported by our partners Boost Mobile, Tourism Western Australia, Corona, Red Bull, Oakley, Hydro Flask, Rip Curl, Harvey Norman, Bonsoy, Dometic Outdoor, Bond University, Oakberry, Healthway and Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
|Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:
Heat 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Keely Andrew (AUS), Macy Callaghan (AUS)
Heat 2: Caroline Marks (USA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)
Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Willow Hardy (AUS)
Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Brisa Hennessy (CRI)
Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Tyler Wright (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA)
Heat 6: Courtney Conlogue (USA), Johanne Defay (FRA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:
Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Seth Moniz (HAW), Alex Ribeiro (BRA)
Heat 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS)
Heat 3: John John Florence (HAW), Michel Bourez (FRA), Mikey Wright (AUS)
Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Jadson Andre (BRA), Reef Heazlewood (AUS)
Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Jack Robinson (AUS), Jacob Willcox (AUS)
Heat 6: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Adriano de Souza (BRA), Cyrus Cox (AUS)
Heat 7: Conner Coffin (USA), Wade Carmichael (AUS), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)
Heat 8: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Jack Freestone (AUS), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)
Heat 9: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Adrian Buchan (AUS)
Heat 10: Frederico Morais (PRT), Julian Wilson (AUS), Miguel Pupo (BRA)
Heat 11: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Owen Wright (AUS), Deivid Silva (BRA)
Heat 12: Yago Dora (BRA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Ethan Ewing (AUS)
