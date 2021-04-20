Hawaii’s Carissa Moore remains at the top of world rankings following third place finish at WSL’s latest tour stop in Australia

Following an equal third place finish at the World Surf League’s third Championship Tour stop of the season, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore remains at the top of the world rankings.

Moore, a four time world champion, has reached the semifinals of all three stops this season, but lost to Kauai resident, Brazilian surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb at the Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic to deny Moore of the finals for the first time in 2021.

The Punahou graduate’s 23,885 points gives her a 5,190 point lead over Narrabeen event winner Carolina Marks. Weston-Webb, is currently ranked third with 16,495 points.

Tatiana Weston-Webb // World Surf League

“Going left in an event for me is a dream come true for me,” Weston-Webb said. “I was proud of my surfing this week in Narrabeen. Newcastle definitely wasn’t my best result. Even though I felt like I surfed well there I felt like I didn’t capitalize on my opportunities. Coming to Narrabeen was all about a change of pace and momentum for myself and just to show everyone that I’ve been working on my surfing a lot. Now we head to West Aus, which is a place I love, so I’m looking forward to keeping a roll going.”

As for another Garden Isle surfer, Malia Manuel, she’s currently ranked 11th having totaled 8,400 points through three events.

On the men’s side, two time world champion John John Florence will enter the WSL’s fourth event of the 2021 season in third place behind world rankings leader, Brazil’s Gabriel Medina and fellow countryman Italo Ferreira.

WSL Women’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 23,885 pts

2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 18,695 pts

3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 16,495 pts

4 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 15,220 pts

5 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14,235 pts



WSL Men’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 25,600 pts

2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 19,405 pts

3 – John John Florence (HAW) 14,650 pts

4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12,810 pts

4 – Conner Coffin (USA) 12,810 pts

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

The next stop on the 2021 WSL CT will be the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro pres. by Corona, starting May 2 through May 12. The event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.