Hawaii’s Carissa Moore rallies to capture fifth career WSL World Championship

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, USA – SEPTEMBER 7: Four-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii at the press conference prior to the commencement of the Rip Curl WSL Finals on September 7, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, California. (Photo by Pat Nolan/World Surf League)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the fifth time in her career, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore has captured the World Surf League’s World Championship.

The Honolulu native defeated Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb who represents her birth country of Brazil in the first ever Rip Curl WSL Pro in San Clemente, California.

Moore, as the top seed in the tournament received an automatic spot into the best of three heat final where she met the number-two seeded Weston-Webb who advanced with a victory over Sally Fitzgibbons.

Weston-Webb took the first heat from Carissa 15.20-14.06, putting the Punahou graduate’s back against the wall entering the second heat. Moore would dominate over the next 35 minutes en-route to a 17.26-15.60 to force a third and decisive set for the crown where Moore would lead for nearly the entire heat. The final score would read, 16.60-14.20.

The victory caps off an incredible year of surfing for Moore who in late July won the gold medal in the sport’s debut at the Olympics.

Moore’s five world titles puts her only behind Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore and Layne Beachley who both have seven career world championships.

