Hawaii’s Carissa Moore opened the 2023 World Surf League Championship Tour season in triumphant fashion with a win at the Billabong Pro Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu.

The 5-time world champion defeated Tyler Wright in the event final sparked by a 7.17 which was the heat’s top score. The victory is the 25th in Moore’s CT career but first at the iconic Pipeline.

“I’m so happy, and there are just so many emotions just to get this win,” said Moore. “For the women, it’s been so many years in the making, and having us out at a crazy wave like Pipeline and just trying to spend more time has been such a process. After finishing the season like I did last year, it’s nice to come away with a win and wipe that slate clean. To win an event that’s in honor of Andy Irons is so special. He’s one of my favorite surfers of all time, and I always appreciated the time he took for me.”

HALEIWA, HI – February 8, 2023: Womens Champion Carissa Moore pictured at the 2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline Surf Contest at the Banzai Pipeline in Haleiwa, HI on February 8, 2023. Credit: Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch

With the victory, Moore regains the yellow jersey and world’s top ranking heading into the second event of the season which takes place down the road at Sunset Beach starting on Sunday.

Hawaii’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson who was beat by Moore in the semifinal ends the first event of the season with an equal third finish.

On the men’s side, Hawaii’s John John Florence finished fifth with Australia’s Jack Robinson taking top spot.

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Final Results:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 11.00

2 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 10.00



Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Final Results:

1 – Jack Robinson (AUS) 9.17

2 – Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 7.47



Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 13.43 DEF. Lakey Peterson (USA) 13.33

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 12.17 DEF. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 6.67



Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 12.00 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 7.57

HEAT 2: Jack Robinson (AUS) 11.67 DEF. Joao Chianca (BRA) 9.93



Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 11.00 DEF. Jordy Smith (RSA) 10.76

HEAT 2: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 15.83 DEF. Liam O’Brien (AUS) 7.70

HEAT 3: Joao Chianca (BRA) 12.00 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.40

HEAT 4: Jack Robinson (AUS) 13.84 DEF. John John Florence (HAW) 12.87