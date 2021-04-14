Hawaii’s Carissa Moore eyes consecutive wins at Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic starting Thursday

Fresh off of a victory at the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup, reigning World Champion, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore is eyeing consecutive wins at Narrabeen in Australia at the The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic presented by Corona, the third stop on the World Surf League’s 2021 Championship Tour which gets underway with first call on Thursday morning Hawaii time.

Moore, who currently holds the rankings lead in the WSL Women’s Championship Tour will be looking to cement her spot in the Rip Curl WSL Finals, which will be held at Lower Trestles this September, with another solid result this week in Narrabeen.

“It’s great to be here in Narrabeen,” Moore said. “Last week was awesome in Newcastle. I was so happy to share a Final with Isabella (Nichols), but it is a long season and this is a new event, which means this is a clean slate. With events so close together like this, you can be on top of the mountain one week and down in the valley the next, so all I can do not is refocus and do my best once the first heat starts.”

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Women’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW), Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

Heat 2: Caroline Marks (USA), Tyler Wright (AUS), Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Laura Enever (AUS)

Heat 4: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Johanne Defay (FRA), Sage Erickson (USA)

Heat 5: Lakey Peterson (USA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 6: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Men’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Yago Dora (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Heat 2: John John Florence (HAW), Frederico Morais (PRT), Alex Ribeiro (BRA)

Heat 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Adriano de Souza (BRA), Mikey Wright (AUS)

Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Reef Heazlewood (AUS)

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Jadson Andre (BRA), Dylan Moffat (AUS)

Heat 6: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Mick Fanning (AUS)

Heat 7: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Heat 8: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Michel Bourez (FRA), Leonardo Fioaravanti (ITA)

Heat 9: Owen Wright (AUS), Seth Moniz (HAW), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

Heat 10: Julian Wilson (AUS), Conner Coffin (USA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 11: Jack Freestone (AUS), Wade Carmichael (AUS), Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 12: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Jack Robinson (AUS)

For more information, visit WorldSurfLeague.com

The entire Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic classic will be aired locally on the Spectrum Surf Channel.