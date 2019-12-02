Hawaii’s Carissa Moore clinches fourth career WSL World Championship

LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Carissa Moore of the United States competes during the 2019 Freshwater Pro-WSL on September 20, 2019 in Lemoore, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

For the fourth time in her already legendary career, Honolulu’s Carissa Moore captured the WSL’s World Championship this morning at Honolua Bay on Maui.

Moore became the 2019 World Surf League champion when Carolina Marks was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the season ending Lululemon Maui Pro.

This is your moment. There truly is nothing like it. Congratulations @rissmoore10 on your historic fourth world title! 🏆🏆🏆🏆



And thank you to C-Star Vaihiti Mahana for the voiceover. pic.twitter.com/YWG3RffpJV — World Surf League (@wsl) December 2, 2019

Moore’s newest title joins the world championship cups from 2011, ’13 and ’15 in the trophy case.

The Punahou graduate was eliminated by Stephanie Gilmore in the semifinal round of the Maui Pro following the clinching of the world title.