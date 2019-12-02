Hawaii’s Carissa Moore clinches fourth career WSL World Championship

For the fourth time in her already legendary career, Honolulu’s Carissa Moore captured the WSL’s World Championship this morning at Honolua Bay on Maui.
Moore became the 2019 World Surf League champion when Carolina Marks was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the season ending Lululemon Maui Pro.
Moore’s newest title joins the world championship cups from 2011, ’13 and ’15 in the trophy case.
The Punahou graduate was eliminated by Stephanie Gilmore in the semifinal round of the Maui Pro following the clinching of the world title.