Hawaii’s Carissa Moore captures gold medal in surfing’s debut at the Olympics in Tokyo

ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN – JULY 27: Carissa Moore of Team United States celebrates winning the Gold Medal after her final match against Bianca Buitendag of Team South Africa on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

History was made on Monday night as Hawaii’s Carissa Moore captured the first ever women’s gold medal in surfing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Honolulu native and four-time world champion defeated South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag in the final matchup at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.

ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN – JULY 27: Surfing Gold Medalist Carissa Moore of Team United States shows her medal on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old Punahou graduate scored a two-wave total score of 14.93, besting her World Surf League rival who totaled 8.46

