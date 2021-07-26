Hawaii’s Carissa Moore captures gold medal in surfing’s debut at the Olympics in Tokyo

History was made on Monday night as Hawaii’s Carissa Moore captured the first ever women’s gold medal in surfing at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Honolulu native and four-time world champion defeated South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag in the final matchup at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.
The 28-year-old Punahou graduate scored a two-wave total score of 14.93, besting her World Surf League rival who totaled 8.46
