Carissa Moore is back atop the world rankings.

Moore most recently finished second to Johanne Defay in the Quiksilver/ROXY Pro G-Land in Banyuwangi, Indonesia on Saturday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Despite the runner-up finish, Moore earned 7800 points in the 2022 WSL standings, vaulting to first place with 32,095 total points.

Moore currently has a slight edge in total points over Brisa Hennessy, who has 30,320.

Moore is a five-time world champion, winning the WSL title most recently in 2021. And of course, she also won the gold medal in the first-ever Olympic surfing competition.