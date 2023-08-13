Hawaii surfers Carissa Moore and John John Florence have each qualified to represent Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Both have multiple World Surf League titles, while Moore won the first ever Olympic surfining competition in 2021 in Tokyo.

Florence qualified for the Games in 2021 but was eliminated in the third round as he was still recovering from an ACL injury.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, with the Games beginning on July 26 and concluding on Aug. 11.