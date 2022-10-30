Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Jocelyn Alo have both been nominated for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which has been presented annually since 1930 to a collegiate or Olympic athlete “whose athletic accomplishments are complemented by qualities of leadership, character and sportsmanship,” according to the organization’s website.

Voting for the award ends on Nov. 9.

Alo’s illustrious college career ended with two Women’s College World Series titles with the University of Oklahoma, two Softball America Player of the Year awards and the college career home run record. The Campbell alumna and Hauula native is currently playing professional softball, where she was the top overall pick of the inaugural Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft.

Moore, a Punahou alumna, is a five-time WSL champion and also took home gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021 in what was surfing’s olympic debut.

The winner of the 2022 AAU Sullivan Award will be honored in December 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. Voting can be done at this link.