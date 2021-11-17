Hawaii’s Caprice Dydasco earns 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Defender of the Year honors

After enjoying a season of overcoming adversity, Hawaii’s Caprice Dydasco has etched her name into the National Women’s Soccer League history books this week as the Kamehameha graduate was selected as the league’s Defender of the Year.

The Gotham FC defender and midfielder recorded over 2000 minutes of play in 2021 headlined by a career-best assist total and the first goal of her NWSL career. This past season marked as her return from a third ACL surgery.

“It was definitely a big honor receiving that award. I think in the beginning of the season, I kind of just had smaller goals, just coming off an injury I just wanted to come back healthy, stay healthy and just play a role on the team that whatever they need me and just support my team,” Dydasco told KHON2 Sports reporter Alan Hoshida. “I didn’t even have a goal of being defender of the year. I just wanted to be consistent and play the game as long as I can until I was ready to give it up and I didn’t want an injury to decide that for me. So, I just knew that during the offseason and during my recovery that I wanted to come back and just play and have people forget that I tore my ACL and just be a new person and a new player.”

In 24 starts, Dydasco led Gotham FC’s defensive half, making 49 clearances and 49 interceptions on the year. The Honolulu, Hawaii native further proved her mettle by winning more than 60 percent of tackles and completing nearly 80 percent of passes, landing her on the NWSL Team of the Month five times, more than any other player this season.

In addition to her defensive talent, Dydasco contributed offensively with 56 key passes across 25 games and notching five assists, good for second among league defenders. Dydasco’s offensive highlights also include her first career goal, which came on June 20 when she scored in the waning moments of Gotham FC’s first half against the Orlando Pride. The five assists and one goal are a career-best for the defender. A veteran of the league,

In 2021, the NJ/NY Gotham FC franchise reached the postseason for the first time since 2013 which has sparked motivation for Dydasco to tackle the off season in hopes of bringing team glory to the club in 2022.

“I don’t even know how to act with this award honestly. I don’t think anything is going to change. I think every year I just want to develop and improve as a player and I don’t think it stops now. I think now that I have this, I need to prove myself that it wasn’t given and I need to be more consistent,” said Dydasco.

Dydasco celebrated her 100th regular-season appearance in the NWSL on October 6 against her former team the Washington Spirit.