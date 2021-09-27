Hawaii’s Cameron Lockridge selected as Mountain West Conference defensive player of the week

University of Hawai’i defensive back Cameron Lockridge was selected as the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in last Saturday’s win over New Mexico State.
Lockridge, a junior from Tampa, Fla., earned his first conference weekly award after tallying seven tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery against the Aggies. He recovered a deflected, backward pass and scored from five yards out early in the second quarter that gave the Rainbow Warriors a 17-3 lead. He later recorded his first interception of the season on NMSU’s final drive.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for UH (2-3, 0-1 MW) who returns to Mountain West play this week with a pivotal home game against nationally ranked Fresno State.
For the season, Lockridge has 17 total tackles, four breakups, and one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper was the offensive player of the week; San Diego State punter Matt Araiza was the special teams player of the week; and SDSU cornerback Noah Avinger was the freshman of the week.
