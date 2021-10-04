Hawaii’s Calvin Turner named to Hornung Award Honor Roll after hauling in ‘favorite catch of my life’ in upset of Fresno State

Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) watches the kickoff sail over his head for a touchback during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

University of Hawaii all-purpose star Calvin Turner Jr. was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for the second time this season.

The senior scored twice in Hawaii’s 27-24 upset win over then 18th-ranked Fresno State on Saturday , including the game-tying touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

Turner lined up at wildcat quarterback, slot, running back, slot receiver and kick returner in the game. The Georgia native opened the scoring on a one-yard run then caught a memorable 18-yard scoring pass late in the game to tie the score. He added a nine-yard reception for a first down on the winning field goal drive. Turner finished the game with 19 touches, including one kickoff return.

Fan voting to help determine the winner of the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is currently open! Cast your vote now through Nov. 12, 2021.

To vote, click here, You can vote once every 24 hours.

A national selection committee comprised of 17 sports journalists and former NFL stars votes for the Hornung Award winner, with the fan vote comprising the 18th vote.