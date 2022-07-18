Former University of Hawaii pitcher and Pearl City alumnus Cade Halemanu was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday.

With just three picks remaining in the second day of the draft, Halemanu was taken in the 10th round with the 314th overall pick.

The slot value for Halemanu’s pick is listed at $149,500.

Halemanu’s selection in the MLB Draft comes two weeks after he committed to play the 2023 college baseball season for the University of Oregon.

In 2022, Halemanu started the season as the team’s Friday night starter, reserved for the team’s ace pitcher, went 4-5 with a 4.69 ERA in 71 innings.