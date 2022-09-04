Hawaii’s Brent Grant earned his PGA Tour card in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Grant, who entered the summer with knowledge that earning a Top 25 spot in the Korn Ferry Tour would earn him a spot on the PGA, did just that on the 18th and final hole of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Sunday in Newburgh, Ind.

Grant finished the Korn Ferry Championship in 11th with a 16-under 272.

Grant’s finish on Sunday earned him $23,650 in prize money, although realizing his professional goal of making the PGA Tour is truly priceless to him.

Before turning pro, Grant golfed for Moanalua High School and BYU-Hawaii.