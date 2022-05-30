After four years playing minor league baseball and many more in independent ball, former University of Hawaii standout Breland Almadova is now part of perhaps the world’s most entertaining professional baseball league.

Almadova, an outfielder and 2009 ‘Iolani alum, recently traveled with the Savannah Bananas as part of their Bananas World Tour.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Bananas compete in the Collegiate Coastal Plain League but spend their offseasons touring as an independent travel team in the South. Akin to the Harlem Globetrotters, the main goal for the Bananas is to provide paying fans with the most entertaining baseball game possible. That includes antics not seen in a more serious game.

Almadova primarily plays for the Party Animals, who serve as the main rivals for the Bananas, the same way that the Washington Generals play against the Globetrotters.

“Just being a part of it has been an incredible ride. I mean, probably the most have I have ever had,” Almadova told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I brought a kid on the field to play an inning on defense and I kind of got in trouble because I brought him too close to the infield and they were like, ‘Hey man, you got to be careful about that.’

“In year 11 of my professional career, it has been the funnest two months I’ve ever played the game of baseball. You get to sit back and actually appreciate what the fans do for us as players. We sell out every game, I think our highest was 10,000 fans.”

The Bananas have been featured by a multitude of media outlets since their revival, with everyone seeming to be in agreement that they unconventional hijinks have been a breath of fresh air for a sport aiming to relate to newer fans.

“I really hope I just can cater to the fans and cater to the kids that are watching,” Almadova says. “What it really comes down to, the more fun that you have, I think the better that you will be at playing this game.

“I’m able to appreciate and be so much more grateful for this game and what it has given to me and the people that I have met. I want to give back as much as I can the longer I play. So next year in 2023, I think this tour is going to be bigger and better and crazier and it’s the fans first way and it has always been.”