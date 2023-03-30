Hawaii’s Breiden Fehoko has agreed to terms on a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The defensive tackle confirmed the move through a social media post on Thursday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Fehoko, 26, spent his first three seasons with the Chargers as the Farrington graduate took a career-high 279 defensive snaps this past season.

In his time with the Chargers, Fehoko appeared in 19 games with four starts and made 36 tackles.

Fehoko, who played collegiately at Texas Tech and LSU, joins a handful of other players with Hawaii ties in Pittsburgh as offensive linemen Nate Herbig (Saint Louis) and Isaac Seumalo (Born in Honolulu) both signed with the Steelers recently. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (Saint Louis) is currently an unrestricted free agent but spent the last six seasons in Pittsburgh.