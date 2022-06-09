Plenty of 808 representation was in Atlanta this past week, where a handful of Hawaii athletes triumphed at the United States Power Lifting Association’s Drug Tested Nationals.

Among the athletes that stood tall at the event was Laie’s Bradina Anae. The younger sister of New York Jets defensive lineman Bradlee Anae was selected as the top overall lifter where between squat (595 pounds), bench-press (336 pounds) and deadlift (589 pounds), she totaled 1520 pounds, which set the all-time drug tested female record.

“I’m just so grateful for this opportunity that I can accomplish something like this and it feels surreal but it’s also what I manifested. It’s just good that it’s happening,” she told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Too many things go through my mind but the main thing that comes to my mind when I’m on the stage is just to remember where I came from, because wherever I am in this world, whatever platform I’m on in whatever country, it’s just about where I started and how hard I worked. Mainly, I just think about just that you deserve to be there, you’re enough to be there and you belong there.”

Anae’s total also places her fourth all-time in female weightlifting history.

Anae started her training as a teenager with her brother Bradlee and along the way has also been trained by Samson Reed, a former UH Football standout who is now a successful Hollywood stuntman, including a stunt double for his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Currently, the 22-year-old Anae trains under head coach Darren Matsumoto at Mana Barbell in Kalihi.

“I hope to inspire,” she said. “If you’re a big girl and you’re looking for that confidence, that’s my main motivation to inspire bigger women and anyone who comes across myself in the power lifting community.”

Additional Hawaii athletes who participated and placed at the USPA Drug Tested Nationals:

Kristanne Ibus (Waipahu with Mana Barbell), 67.5 kilogram junior division, second place in her age and weight division

Jason Roberts (Honolulu with Mana Barbell), 90 kilograms, first place in his age/weight division and will be heading to IPL Worlds, which takes place in Australia in November.

Tiffany Yoro (Ewa Beach with Mana Barbell), 110 kilograms, took home the first place medal for Female Masters (Age 50-54) weight division, setting state records for all lifts (squat, bench and deadlift), as well as breaking the current deadlift non-tested USPA record for the 110 kg 50-54 division at 341.6 pounds.

Stacallen Mahoe (Waianae), 48 kilograms, 13-15 age division, set state and national records in all lifts (squat, bench and deadlifts).

Kainoa Mahoe (Waianae), 90 kilograms, set state record for squat at 501.6 pounds.

Allen Mahoe (Waianae), 110 kilograms, took home the second place medal for men’s masters (age 45-49 age) weight division.

Walter Kupihe (Kailua-Kona with Imua Iron Barbell) took home the 2nd place medal for his age/weight division.