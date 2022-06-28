In his first fight in nearly a year, Hawaii’s Brad Tavares will face Dricus Du Plessis (16-2) in the early prelims of UFC 276 on Saturday.

Tavares most recently defeated Omari Akhmedov by split decision at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

With a very respectable career record of 19-6, Tavares is going for his 20th career victory as well as his 15th UFC middleweight win. Were he to do so, he’d put himself alone in second all time. Michael Bisping holds the all-time record at 16.

Tavares is currently the 12th-ranked middleweight in the UFC. Although Du Plessis is unranked, he’s viewed as a potential up-and-comer in the division.

The early prelims of UFC 276 begins at noon HST on ESPN+, while the main card, which features the featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Waianae’s Max Holloway, begins at 4 p.m. HST on ESPN+ pay-per-view.