Brad Tavares is ready to step back into the UFC octagon.

After withdrawing from his bout against Gregory Rodrigues, which was scheduled for UFC 283 in Brazil in January, Tavares will make his return on Saturday against Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 71.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tavares (19-7) most recently fought at UFC 276 in July, giving middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis all he could handle in a unanimous 29-28 loss.

Come Saturday, Tavares will go for his 20th career MMA victory against Silva (22-8), who are both coming off of losses.

The middleweight bout between Tavares and Silva is the third fight of the main card of UFC Vegas 71, which begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN+. The main event is a heavyweight contender fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes.