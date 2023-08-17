Many curious mixed martial arts fans will tune in for Brad Tavares’ upcoming bout on Saturday at UFC 292.

The Waiakea alumnus will face former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the main event of the preliminary card in Boston. Weidman has not fought since suffering a gruesome leg injury on April 24, 2021 against Uriah Hall.

Weidman began his MMA career 13-0 but has gone 2-6 since, while Tavares holds a career record of 19-8 but has lost four of his last six fights.

Tavares is the betting favorite over Weidman. The UFC 292 preliminary card begins at 2 p.m. HST and will be shown live on ESPN and ESPN+.