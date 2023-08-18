Brad Tavares poses at the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 292 mixed martial arts event, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Waiakea alumnus Brad Tavares successfully made weight for his middleweight bout against Chris Weidman at UFC 292 in Boston.

The bout between Tavares (19-8) and Weidman (15-6) is a heavily anticipated one, as Weidman is a former champion in the division but has not fought since suffering a gruesome leg injury against Uriah Hall on April 24, 2021.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tavares weighed in at 185 pounds, while Weidman weighed in at the middleweight non-title fight limit of 186.

According to the UFC’s website, Tavares (-270) is a betting favorite over Weidman (+220).

The fight between Tavares and Weidman will be the final fight of the UFC 292 preliminary card at 2 p.m. HST on ESPN and ESPN+.

The UFC 292 card is available on ESPN+ pay-per-view and features the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley as the main event.