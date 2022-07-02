Hawaii’s Brad Tavares lost to Dricus du Plessis via unanimous decision at UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In a back-and-forth affair, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of du Plessis.

Tavares drops to 19-8, overall and 14-7 in the UFC, while du Plessis improves to 17-2.

Tavares most recently fought on July 10, 2021 at UFC 264 but returned with an early Fight of the Night contender.

The bout between Tavares and du Plessis kicked off the preliminary card of UFC 276, which airs on ABC. The main card, which features Waianae’s Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt on ESPN+ pay-per-view, begins at 4 p.m. HST.