Waiakea graduate Brad Tavares made sure his historic 20th appearance in the UFC was a memorable one, beating Omari Akhmedov by split decision in the early prelims of UFC 264. The judges scored it 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of the Hawai’i fighter.

Tavares becomes just the third Hawai’i born fighter to make 20 or more appearances in the UFC. The other two are B.J. Penn and Max Holloway.



With his victory at #UFC264, @BradTavares ties Anderson Silva with the second most middleweight wins in @UFC history.



The UFC veteran is now on a two-fight win streak.