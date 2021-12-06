Hawaii’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson captures Haleiwa Challenger as 16 year old qualifies for 2022 WSL World Championship Tour

The future is now as Hawaii’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson has qualified for the WSL’s 2022 World Championship Tour with after claiming the Haleiwa Challenger on the North Shore on Monday.

The 16 year old, who has built a reputation as being Hawaii’s next surfing phenom, added an exclamation point to that statement by edging out 5x World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore in the final heat.

Rounding out the final was fellow surfers from Hawaii Gabriela Bryan in second and Moore in third, followed by Aussie India Robinson in fourth.

As the celebration for the event title took place, so did the finalizing of the upcoming season’s tour roster as Sakura Johnson and Luana Silva, as well as Australia’s Robinson all clinched their spots on the 2022 Championship Tour.

A total of five surfers will be wearing the Hawaii patch in the WCT for 2022 as Sakura Johnson and Silva will be joined by fellow rookie Gabriela Bryan along with veterans Carissa Moore and Malia Manuel.

2022 WSL Championship Tour Schedule

Pipeline, Hawai’i – January 29 – February 10

Sunset, Hawai’i – February 11 – 23

Peniche, Portugal – March 3 – 13

Bells Beach, Australia – April 10 – 20

Margaret River, Western Australia – April 24 – May 4

Mid-Season Cut – 36-man and 18-woman fields reduced to 24-man and 12-woman fields.

G-Land, Indonesia – May 28 – June 6

Trestles, USA – June 15 – 22

Saquarema, Brazil – June 27 – July 4

Jeffreys Bay, South Africa – July 9 – 18

Teahupo’o, Tahiti – August 11 – 21

WSL Final 5 determined to battle for the undisputed men’s and women’s World Titles.

Rip Curl WSL Finals, location TBA – September 7 – 18