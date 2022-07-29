Hawaii’s best high school football teams are not running from competition in 2022.

Kahuku, Saint Louis, Mililani and Kamehameha, the state’s top four teams in 2021, are all set to face mainland competition in the 2022 season. The confirmed matchups are below:

On Aug. 19, Mililani will host California’s Mission Viejo. Then on Sept, 16, the Trojans will face defending national champion Mater Dei on its home field in Santa Ana, Calif.

Saint Louis will face national power Bishop Gorman for the third time in four years on Sept. 2. The game will be played at Mililani High School.

Kahuku will travel to face 2019 national champion St. John Bosco on Sept. 17. Thirteen days later, the Red Raiders will host St. Frances of Maryland. Bosco is No. 1 in MaxPreps’ national preseason rankings, while St. Frances is third. Kahuku is not ranked but will likely crack the Top 25 with a win over either team.

Kamehameha will face 2019 Nevada state champion Liberty in as part of the Polynesian Football Classic on Sept. 16 at Bishop Gorman. Punahou was in discussions to face Utah’s Orem High School in a neutral field matchup in September, but will not play any mainland games in 2022.

Other notable Hawaii vs. mainland games are below:

Farrington will host California’s Newport Harbor on Aug. 19 and will travel to face Oregon’s McMinnville on Sept. 2.

Aiea will travel to face Woodinville High in Washington State on Sept. 1.

