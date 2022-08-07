A bevy of youth baseball teams from Hawaii have found success in various tournaments this summer.

Multiple islands were represented across multiple levels and multiple youth baseball organizations.

At the Little League level, Honolulu Little League is in the West regional winner’s bracket and faces Northern California at 11 a.m. on Monday on ESPN.

In the Intermediate World Series, Central East Maui went all the way to the United States finals but lost 5-0 to Danville Little League on Saturday.

At the Junior League level, Honolulu Little League is 2-0 in the West region, which concludes on Thursday.

Central East Maui’s Senior League team won the West regional but was eliminated in the Senior League World Series after starting 0-2.

Additionally, Kado Baseball’s 13U team begins play at the Babe Ruth World Series on Thursday in Virginia:

Hawai’i youth baseball’s triumphant summer continues as @Kado_Baseball claims Babe Ruth League’s 13U Pacific Southwest Regional title, advances to World Series starting August 11 in Virginia 🤙🏽 @SamSpanglerHI #HawaiiBaseball @BabeRuthLeague pic.twitter.com/dDh83OtAdZ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 1, 2022

At the Cal Ripken level, three teams from Hawaii made to it the World Series level of competition:

It was a triumphant weekend for #808Represent as three teams from #Hawaii earned tickets to Cal Ripken World Series 🎟 10U – Homegrown (Mililani) • 11U Hawaii Kai Fear 808 • 12U Hawaii Kai Elite 🤙🏽 #HawaiiBaseball pic.twitter.com/qdLbX3n5JK — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 25, 2022

At the American Legion level, Kapolie Post 1 of Honolulu made it to the Western region semifinals before being eliminated by League City of Texas.