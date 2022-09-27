At just 26 years old, Mililani’s Angela Lee has already put together a legendary career overseas having held the ONE Championship atomweight title for all six years of its existence.

But this weekend in Singapore, she takes aim at double champ status.

The proud mother of one year old Ava-Marie will headline ONE’s Amazon Prime Card targeted for an American audience, facing off with arch-rival and strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. That’s the same woman that handed Lee her first career loss back in 2019 in the same scenario with Angela moving up to 125 lbs.

Since that loss, Lee did get her revenge when “The Panda” tried to take her title just seven months later. Fast forward to 2022 and the rubber-match has the strawweight crown with a whole lot more up for grabs yet again.

“Now is finally the right time. I’m super excited that this is what the organization wants too and we can finally wrap up this trilogy,” said Lee. “When I fought Xiong the first time, that was my first loss of my entire career. During that time, yeah, of course it sucked but I learned my biggest lesson.”

Lee, is coming off of an impressive atomweight title defense back in March with a second round submission win over Nong Stamp. Since then her focus quickly turned to this title fight.

“This next fight, I’m getting chicken skin talking about it, but this is something that I have yearned for. This is something that I’m going out there to achieve and this time I’m going to be doing it of course for my family and everybody but I’m doing it for me too. This is something that I want to add to my legacy and it’s something that I feel that deep down inside of me I was born to do. I feel like now is the time and I have all the right things behind me and motivating me and pushing me to do what I’m meant to do.”

Lee and Xiong will main event the ONE Championship event on Friday at 2pm HST available via Amazon Prime.