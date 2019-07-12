Hawaii’s Angela Lee suffers controversial decision loss in Malaysia

Hawaii’s Angela Lee suffered a second consecutive loss in the strawweight division on Friday morning, as the Mililani graduate was on the losing end of a controversial decision in Malaysia.



Lee, was defeated by eight time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Michelle Nicolini via unanimous decision in the co-main event of ONE Championship’s Master of Destiny card in Kuala Lumpur.



Lee, who appeared to control rounds one and three standing-up, and on the ground, was forced to work from the bottom for the majority of the second round.



The announced decision of Lee’s defeat received an evident shocked reaction from many in attendance and on social media.



Despite the loss, Lee is still the atomweight champion having never lost in that weight class. She is scheduled to defend her title in October against strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan.



Even with a victory over Jing Nan, who was the first to defeat Lee in March via fifth round TKO, one would be forced to wonder if Lee’s loss to Nicolini would prevent her from receiving a rematch for the strawweight title.