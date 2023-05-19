Andre Ilagan is ready for one last ride.

The University of Hawaii senior and Farrington alumnus is set to close out his storied college career at the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, with singles play beginning on Monday.

Ilagan’s long list of accomplishments includes Big West Freshman of Year in 2019 and Big West Player of the Year in 2022, among a bevy of other accolades.

Ilagan will depart the program as UH’s most accomplished tennis player regardless of how the following week unfolds, but remains focused on the present.

For the second straight season, Ilagan earned the Big West’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament by virtue of being the conference’s highest-ranked player. He is also just the sixth player in Big West history to earn first team all-conference honors four times. In 2022, Ilagan fell to Alabama’s Filip Planisek in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.