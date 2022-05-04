The Big West Conference announced its all-conference awards on Wednesday as voted on by the league coaches. University of Hawai’i men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan was named Big West Player of the Year after a standout junior season.

Ilagan also earned All-Big West first team honors in both singles and doubles with partner Karl Collins . Joining Ilagan and Collins earning conference awards were UH senior Blaz Seric , who was named to the All-Big West second team in singles and honorable mention with doubles teammate Axel Labrunie , who earned honorable mention honors in singles.



Ilagan is just the second UH player to be named Big West Player of the Year. He joins Jonathan Brooklyn who earned the award in 2014. Ilagan is the third Rainbow Warrior to ever be named conference Player of the Year as Dennis Lajola accomplished the feat in the Western Athletic Conference in 2011. Ilagan like Lajola are the only men’s tennis players to have both conference Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year honors bestowed upon them. For Ilagan, this is the third time he has been tabbed an all-BWC first teamer and it is his second time earning first team honors in doubles. As a freshman, he tabbed a second-teamer in doubles with partner Lucas Labrunie .



In singles, Ilagan, played at the No. 1 spot for UH in both singles and doubles in every match, posting a 9-4 overall record and 3-1 conference mark. He was ranked as high as 11th nationally in singles in the ITA rankings, and currently sits in 40th in the latest edition. In doubles together with partner Karl Collins , they went 9-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play as the Rainbow Warriors’ top duo.



For senior Blaz Seric , this is his second all-Big West honor in singles. Last year, he was named honorable mention. Seric posted a 6-5 dual match record and was 2-2 in conference action and played all but one match at No. 2 in the lineup.



In doubles, Seric and partner Axel Laburnie garnered honorable mention honors as doubles partners after recorded a 2-2 record in both dual and BWC matches this season. This is Labrunie’s second-straight season earning all-BWC honorable mention honors in doubles. Labrunie also earned honorable mention honors in singles with a 7-3 record. The versatile Labrunie went a perfect 5-0 when playing at the No. 4 slot.

2022 All-Big West First Team