Andre Ilagan‘s stellar junior season has come to an end.

On Monday, the Farrington alum and University of Hawaii star fell to Alabama’s Filip Planinsek 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Champaign, Ill.

Ilagan’s loss on Monday marks what was a landmark year in UH tennis history.

He is just the second player in program history to compete in the NCAA men’s tennis singles championships and first since 2007, back when Andreas Weber earned an at-large bid when UH was still a part of the WAC.

Other accomplishments for Ilagan include winning the 2022 Big West Player of the Year award, the 2022 Jack Bonham award for outstanding UH athlete along with Amy Atwell, and All-Big West honors as both a singles and doubles player.

The NCAA singles tournament involves 64 of the nation’s best individual players and runs through Saturday.