Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan continues to make history, advancing into ITA All-American Semifinals

University of Hawai’i men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan continued his prolific run through the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On Friday, Ilagan rallied to come back twice against a pair of ranked players to propel himself into Saturday’s semifinals. Ilagan has now defeated six ranked players during his prolific run this week.



Ilagan started the day against 65th-ranked Cannon Kingsley of Ohio State in a Round of 16 match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.



Against 110th-ranked Alex Kotzen of Columbia, Ilagan fell in the first set, but fought back to take the next two, coasting to a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 win to punch his ticket into Saturday’s semifinals. Ilagan has now defeated eight ranked players in his career.

“Andre showed a lot of determination today against two of the best college players in the country,” said UH head coach Joël Kusnierz. “He continues to grow into a better competitor every day, and matches like these give him the confidence that he can defeat anyone. I am very proud of him.”



Ilagan is the only Rainbow Warrior to ever win a match in the All-American main draw. He is just the fourth UH player to play in the main draw and the first since 2010, when Dennis Lajola qualified for the Main Draw.



Next up, Ilagan will face 28th-ranked August Holmgren of San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 9. Click here, for Live Streaming.



Ilagan’s Qualifying – Results

– def. #59 Josh Goodger (Florida) 6-1, 6-4

Round of 256 – def. Jacob Brumm (Baylor), 6-4, 6-2

Round of 128 – def. #109 Stijn Slump (MIddle Tennessee), 6-2. 5-7. 6-0



Main Draw Results

Round of 64 – def. #26 Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech), 6-3, 6-0

Round of 32 – def. #18 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TCU), 6-2, 6-2

Round of 16 – def. #65 Cannon Kingsley (Ohio State), 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-1

Round of 8 (Quarterfinals) – def. #110 Alex Kotzen (Columbia), 1-6, 6-1, 6-2



Semifinal match – Saturday Oct. 9 (5am HST)

Semifinal 2 – Andre Ilagan (UH) vs. #28 August Holmgren (USD)