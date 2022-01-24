Hawaii’s Amy Atwell wins third Big West Conference Player of the Week Award this season

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

University of Hawai’i senior Amy Atwell was selected as the Big West Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the third time this season.

The graduate student guard averaged 21 points and eight rebounds in two wins, both against CSU Bakersfield last week.

#HawaiiWBB's Amy Atwell continues her signature farewell tour by joining the 1,000 career points list, dropping a career high 33 in win vs Bakersfield (21 in 2nd half) She is 23rd Wahine to join the 1k club #GoBows

📝@c_shimabuku👉https://t.co/8VYywDnziQ▪️ @HawaiiWBB @AmyAtwell1 pic.twitter.com/nx1ezTK7oz — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) January 23, 2022

The effort was headlined by scoring a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, which was her third double-double of the season on Saturday as she reached the 1,000 career point milestone.

Atwell is the 23rd Rainbow Wahine in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

Atwell previously won the conference weekly honor on Nov. 22 and Jan. 10, earlier this season.

Atwell joins elite company at UH with the weekly honor. In terms of the two stints, the Rainbow Wahine have been a part of the Big West Conference, only Judy Mosley was named the Player of the week three times in one season, during the 1989-90 campaign.

While UH was in the Western Athletic Conference, the feat happened five times: Nani Cockett 97-98, Rayleen Howard 98-99 & 99-2000, Crystal Lee 00-01, and Tanya Smith 07-08. No player in the history of the Wahine program has been tabbed with the honor four times in a season.

The Rainbow Wahine are off to a 3-1 start to conference play and are currently riding a three game winning streak.

Up next for UH will be a pair of road games at UC Santa Barbara and CSUN on Thursday and Saturday respectively.





